Stockton residents needing an extra Yule log for Christmas Eve had the chance to get one for free thanks to young Caleb Hayward.
Caleb, grandson of Randy and Corda Hayward, offered what he called “free Christmas wood” to shoppers Tuesday, Dec. 24, in the Woods’ Supermarket parking lot.
“He’s always got big ideas,” Randy Hayward, pastor of Stockton-based Jailhouse Rock Ministries, said of Caleb. “I did this a couple of years ago and this year it was his idea to do it. He just wanted to bless people so they could have a nice Christmas, according to him anyway.”
Caleb said it makes him feel good to give things to people.
