Mervin and Shirley Cargill, Stockton, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The local couple was married Dec. 4, 1959, in Lowry City.
They have two children, Pam Pate and husband John, and Lisa Nelson; seven grandchildren, Jeff Haleigh, Dustin, Ryan, Rachel, Josh and Jessi; and two great-grandchildren, Presley and Payton.
Celebratory cards are encouraged and can be sent to the Cargills at 10076 S. 825 Rd., Stockton.
