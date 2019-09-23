50 years ago, Sept. 18, 1969
One of the smallest bands appearing on Band Day at the Mizzou-Air Force football game Saturday, Sept. 20, will be from Stockton High School, with 30 musicians.
Eight members of the Stockton FFA chapter sold 36 head of registered swine for a total of $2,801.50 at the 16th annual Cedar County Registered Swine Show and Sale, held Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Ag barn.
Football: Jasper 2, Stockton 0.
25 years ago, Sept. 21, 1994
The Stockton Board of Aldermen appointed Morris Bough as city superintendent to oversee all city streets, sewer and water systems and projects during the board’s special meeting Monday, Sept. 19.
Ray Dean Neil, 29, Springfield, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15, and charged with class C felony burglary and class D felony stealing in connection with the burglary of a Stockton residence.
Football: Stockton 12, El Dorado Springs 7. Volleyball: Stockton def. Ash Grove 15-9, 15-9.
10 years ago, Sept. 16, 2009
Leon Dwerlkotte was appointed to the Stockton Board of Aldermen to fill the vacancy created by George Pyle’s resignation, Aug. 11.
A resolution to award a bid to Harry Cooper Supply for electrical wiring in the amount of $32,962.25 passed unanimously at the Tuesday, Sept. 8, El Dorado Springs council meeting, and is one of the final hurdles before work begins on the long-awaited downtown project.
Football: Skyline 34, Stockton 19. Volleyball: Stockton def. Greenfield 25-14, 25-14. Softball: Stockton 10, Marionville 1.
