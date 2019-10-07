50 years ago, Oct. 2, 1969
Marianne Harris of Lamar, center, was chosen queen of the ninth annual Black Walnut and Cheese Festival. Marcia Horton of Stockton, right, was first runner-up and Joy Hardy of Sheldon was second runner-up. LaDonna Vance of Dadeville was Miss Congeniality.
The Wagoner 4-H Club won the Grand Sweepstakes prize for best float in the parade.
The pet parade on Thursday evening drew 19 entries with Frank Eitemiller and his dog Pixie winning first prize.
Football: Stockton 12, Liberal 8. Tigers: Mike Laughlin 2 touchdowns.
25 years ago, Oct. 5, 1994
An extended closed session continued into the early morning hours for members of the Stockton R-I district board of education Wednesday, Sept. 28. The board met with its attorney, Sam Short, and its engineer, Sam Winn, as well as representatives from contractor Dalton-Killinger regarding litigation on a contract that was offered and not honored.
Cedar County unemployment was reported at 4.4% for August, down from 7.4% a year ago but a different formula is being used this year by the Missouri Division of Employment Security, so the rates are not directly comparable.
Football: Springfield Catholic 14, Stockton 7. Volleyball: Stockton def. Liberal 15-7, 15-10. Stockton def. Greenfield 15-11, 13-15, 15-5.
10 years ago, Sept. 30, 2009
After four straight years of losing to Lamar, Stockton regained the title of Miss Black Walnut Festival as Lynnae Wilkins was crowned Saturday, Sept. 26. Samantha Whittaker of Miller was first runner-up and Lina Schiestl of Morrisville was second runner-up.
Matthew Haines, 20, El Dorado Springs, was charged with three class B felony counts of promoting child pornography and is being held in the Cedar County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Haines allegedly sent letter with pictures of abused animals and naked girls aged 8-11 to several Cedar County court officials and the governor of Missouri.
Football: Fair Grove 34, Stockton 0. Volleyball: Buffalo def. Stockton 25-16, 26-10. Softball: Stockton 5, Morrisville 2.
