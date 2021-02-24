Warm, fuzzy love in the freezing cold

Local animal organization works hard through winter weather
Just ahead of last week’s snowfall and freezing temperatures, Becca Loane and her fellow Furry Hearts team members knew the harsh weather would also prove hard not just on humans, but on animals, too.
“The ones we were worried about the most were the dogs on short chains outside, without any shelter or wind blockage,” Loane said. “Every dog needs some kind of shelter.”
Luckily for those animals in need, Furry Hearts — a Cedar County 501(c)(3) not-for-profit animal organization which rescues, networks and transports dogs in need — was already on the ball with assisting animals left out in frigid temperatures in Cedar County.
All day on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, Loane and her husband were on the road transporting 19 dogs. Furry Hearts team member Lynne Cox was also doing runs, as well, all day Friday and Saturday.
“People were dumping dogs like crazy the past couple of weeks right before the bad weather,” Loane said.
Furry Hearts scrambled to transport dogs ahead of the burly weather, assisting with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado Springs’ animal shelter on calls.
To add to the scrambling, the day before snowfall began its downpour over the area, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 12 puppies were dropped off in the hands of the Furry Hearts team. But amazingly enough, within eight hours of being contacted, those puppies were networked, accepted by a rescue, transported and in the hands of foster homes, Loane said.
But the brutal winter weather truly hit home when Furry Hearts’ emergency housing kennels saw traumatic effects from the freezing sludge. The kennel’s water lines froze and the heater went out.
“It was 30 degrees in the kennel,” Loane said. “We had senior citizen dogs in there, including a 14-year-old coonhound who barely moved for four hours.”
Luckily, kind citizens — after noticing a call for help on Facebook — donated space heaters, so the dogs in the kennel were able to be comfortable through the weather, Loane said.
Overall, Loane said she knew for a fact dogs in the greater southwest Missouri area died as a result of being left outside in the cold, with temperatures ranging as low as negative 15 degrees fahrenheit on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
For those who wish to help the not-for-profit, Loane said Furry Hearts is desperately in need of short term fosters for the dogs, as well as transportation drivers.
“Those couple of days last weekend were rough trying to move 19 dogs,” Loane said. “A half-day of taking a drive with a dog passenger would be a huge help for us. It’s extremely rare we don’t do one trip a week.”
Additionally, once the team gets an accurate pricing to fix the heater, donations are always welcome and appreciated, as are donations for the costs of transportation and other bills of necessity, Loane said.
To keep up with Furry Hearts, check out their Facebook page for updates as the team continues working diligently to helping animals in Cedar County and assist with finding animals’ forever homes across the country.
Additionally, contact Furry Hearts at P.O. Box 540, Stockton, or through email at info@furryheartsinc.org. Donations can be made via the P.O. Box, the organization’s Venmo @Furry-Hearts, paypal account furryhearts2018@gmail.com, or through Amazon Smiles at Furry Hearts Inc.
