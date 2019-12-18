Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Goulash, green beans, cauliflower, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Chicken pot pie, honey carrots, broccoli, pickled beets, biscuit, apple crisp.
Friday, Dec. 20: Smothered mushroom steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, spiced peaches, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 23: Liver and onions, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, broccoli salad, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: CLOSED.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Ham and beans, fried fish, spinach, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, carrot cake.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, honey carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake.
Friday, Dec. 20: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, spiced peaches, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 23: Liver and onions, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, Waldorf salad, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: CLOSED.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
