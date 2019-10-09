Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Lasagna, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, baked apples, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Friday, Oct. 11: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, tri-tater, rosy applesauce, spiced peaches, biscuit, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 14: Smoked pork chops, peas, stewed tomatoes, corn, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Smothered mushroom steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Hamburger stew, spinach, broccoli, hominy, corn bread, carrot cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Lasagna, baked fish, broccoli, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Beef pot roast, barbecued pork, baked potato, baby carrots, buttered lima beans, wheat roll, peach pie.
Friday, Oct. 11: Sausage quiche, biscuit and sausage gravy, hash browns, spiced peaches, applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 14: Beef and noodles, smoked pork chops, peas, stewed tomatoes, corn, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Chicken livers, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Ham and beans, fried fish, spinach, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, carrot cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
