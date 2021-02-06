The following books from the Baker and Taylor lease program will be arriving at the Geneva Sharp branch of the Cedar County Library in Stockton throughout the month of February.
A brief synopsis of each of these books can be found at the library or online on the home page of the Cedar County Library, Stockton.
•“Children of D’hara, The” by Terry Goodkind, fantasy.
•“Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Mass, fantasy.
•“Death by Chocolate Snickerdoodle” by Sarah Graves, mystery/detective.
•“Faithless in Death” by J.D.Robb, mystery/detective.
•“Finlay Donovan is Killing it” by Elle Cosimano, mystery/detective.
•“Future is Yours, The” by Dan Frey, suspense.
•“Intuitive Fasting: The Flexible Four-week Intermittent Fasting Plan to Recharge Your Metabolism and Renew Your Health.” by Will Cole, health/fitness.
•“Kaiser’s Web, The” by Steve Berry, espionage.
•“Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods” by Amelia Pang, business/economics.
•“Mike Nichols” by Mark Harris, biography.
•“Murder in an Irish Bookshop” by Charlene O’Conner, mystery/detective.
•“Other You, The Stories” by Joyce Carol Oates, story collection.
•“Princess Spy, The: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones” by Larry Loftis, biography.
•“Run for Cover” by Michael Ledwidge, suspense.
•“Russian Cage, The” by Charlaine Harris, fantasy.
•“Think Again: The Power of Knowing What you Don’t Know” by Adam Grant, business and economics.
•“Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke, mystery/detective.
•“Vineyard at Painted Moon, The” by Susan Mallery, general fiction.
“Walk in my Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest warriors” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, biography.
•“When Harry Met Minnie” by Martha Teichner, autobiography.
•“York Patrol, The: the Real Story of Alvin York and the Unsung Heroes Who Made Him World War I’s Most Famous Soldier” by James Carl Nelson, history/military.
In addition, if you have a Kindle or other device (Nook, iPad, etc.), you can instantly browse, borrow, and enjoy titles from the Missouri Libraries 2Go digital collection at no cost.
After downloading the Libby application, all you need is a current Missouri library card to get started.
With the pandemic still in full swing, having a good book to read is a wonderful way to escape the restrictions and boredom of self-isolation. Your choices are unlimited, so why wait?
Start reading today!.
