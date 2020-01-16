Cedar County Farm Bureau has announced several upcoming events.
Friday-Tuesday, Jan. 17-21: American Farm Bureau Convention. Megan Richner will compete in the Discussion Meet and Clint and Sami Bolen will compete in the Excellence in Agriculture competition. It is very rare that Missouri would have two contestants from the same county, and we are very proud of their hard work.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Celebrate Agriculture Week. Activity at Stockton Elementary School.
Tuesday, March 10: Farmer Appreciation Dinner at Stockton Christian Church. We will invite local, state and national legislators and give them a chance to say a few words. The Richners and the Bolens also will give the presentations they are giving at the AFBF convention. A meal will be served, and door prizes handed out to those in attendance.
Tuesday, March 24: National Ag Day. CCFB is donating a shelf of agriculturally accurate children’s books to the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library.
Saturday, April 4: Ending Hunger Event at Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center. This is an annual event for us. Last year we packaged 20,000 meals with the help of community members and businesses and these meals all stayed in the county.
