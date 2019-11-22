Coy and Donna Cooper are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Coy Cooper Jr. and Donna Lea Foster were married Nov. 22, 1949, in Stockton. They have four children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Their advice for a long marriage is to never get mad at the same time.
