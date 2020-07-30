Pate retires from Cedar County Library role
With a career of many accomplishments behind her, Glenda Pate, director of the Cedar County Library, is set to retire on Friday, July 31.
Working in the bookshelves has been a part of Pate’s life for decades; as a student at Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University), she worked her way through college at the university’s library, eventually leading to her role in Cedar County, where she was born and where her family has deep roots.
Among her credentials, Pate has a K-12 lifetime library certificate, among other certificates, from the state of Missouri, she said; additionally, she was a schoolteacher, as well as a school librarian at one point.
Pate began working at Missouri’s Southwest Regional library system in 1990 until the system broke apart in 1995, prompting four libraries in four counties to join together.
“Whenever that broke apart, I stayed in Polk County, and I was an assistant director,” Pate said. “I was a cataloger, and in Southwest Regional, I was the bookmobile lady. I wore several hats. I was the fill-in person, and whenever we got started on computers, I was the computer person.”
In the year of 2000, Pate said her role carried over into the Cedar County Library after the director role was advertised here that year and she applied for the position.
“This is my home county,” Pate said. “I was born here.”
When Pate started out her role in Stockton, the library was located downtown in a “cave cool” building with one computer on dial-up.
“El Do had four computers on a 384 K-line,” Pate said. “I started writing grants, and within a year, we were automated, so people could scan the barcodes and nobody had to write out their names.”
Among her accomplishments in her time at the Cedar County Library Library, Pate said she has written grants for 90% of the equipment. Every time she saw a grant, she applied for one, helping accrue computer servers, firewalls, access points and wireless internet for the library.
The library was probably the first place to have public wi-fi in Cedar County when it was acquired in 2006, Pate noted.
One memory sticking out in Pate’s mind is the 2003 tornado, which affected the Stockton library location due to its location, being placed around where the current Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce is located today.
“It was still standing,” Pate said, speaking on the Stockton library’s previous location. “We were in an old storage building, but the glass was all sucked out.”
Pate said in the tornado’s aftermath, she made sure the server was back up for the El Do library branch and get things “back in business” for the El Do library within a day.
“El Do was still operating,” Pate said. “I’d go to El Do, do my stuff, bring books over to distribute to people, pick up the other books.”
The tornado happened on May 3, and by Aug. 29, “we were in a double-wide here, and we opened up with no shelving — we just had books on the floor,” Pate said. “We stayed there for five years.”
After five years, though, Pate said a new path was set for the Stockton branch, with a community member coming forward with a donation to build the Geneva Sharp Cedar County Library District building.
“Whenever the new building came about, it came about because Howard Sharp gave us $250,000 to get it started,” Pate said. “We had $100,000 saved. For us, it was a fortune.”
Pate said Sharp donated the money for the new building because Pate befriended his mother, Geneva Sharp — who the building is named after.
After the 2003 tornado struck, Pate said she brought books to Geneva Sharp, as well as bringing books to several people.
The library began fundraising to raise the rest of the money needed for the new Stockton building in 2006, and by the middle of 2007, the Cedar County Library District raised $650,000 dollars. The building began construction in autumn of that year.
“We moved in here in the spring of 2008,” Pate said.
Pate noted it was “such a relief to finally have some space,” when the building opened.
“It was really, really nice to move into such a beautiful building with plenty of space, and it is handicapped accessible,” Pate said.
Thinking back to stand-out memories from her time at the Cedar County Library District, Pate said the board meeting where the library’s board realized they had enough money to start building the Geneva Sharp location was one.
Additionally, passing the 1/4 cent county sales tax in 2017 was another stand-out moment, because passing the sales tax most likely saved both the Stockton and El Do branches from shortening hours.
Thinking back, Pate said she believes libraries have changed significantly in her career; checking out books changed from writing down names on cards to electronically distributing books; eBooks can be downloaded on phones; programming and online video Zoom meetings are another testament to the virtual offers of contemporary libraries, she said.
“But there are still people who want to come in and read a newspaper, want to look at a magazine and they still want to use a computer,” Pate said.
Pate said something she will miss from her time at the library is “the staff and the people.”
“I’m just really going to miss everybody,” Pate said.
