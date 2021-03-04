Nevada Regional Medical Center announces it will host two new COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday, March 3-4, at the Nevada Community Center.
The event is by invitation only. NRMC staff are in the process of making calls to schedule individuals registered on its notification list qualifying under the states tiered priority phases. Between the two clinics, there will be a total of 1,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine given.
Currently, COVID-19 vaccination for Missouri residents is open to the following groups of individuals.
•Phase 1A — healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.
•Phase 1B — Tier 1: first responders, non-patient facing public health infrastructure, emergency management and public works and emergency services sector.
•Phase 1B — Tier 2: anyone aged 65 and older. Any adult with one or more of the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, severe obesity (body mass index greater than 40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
On Monday, Feb. 15, the state of Missouri released additional guidance for Missouri vaccinators regarding the residency status of those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
“Missouri’s plan prioritizes the vaccination of Missouri residents first. At the State's instruction, NRMC asks individuals to self-attest their status in a prioritized population and verify their residency,” the guidance states.
There are certain exceptions, however. If an employer-based vaccination clinic is arranged, and a Missouri employee lives in a neighboring state, vaccination of this person is allowed.
Infrequently, for the sole purpose of preventing a dose being wasted, it may be necessary to vaccinate a person who is ineligible and has not been determined to have a unique clinical situation which warrants an immediate vaccination. In no case should a vaccinator waste a dose.
To register for the vaccine notification list, individuals may call NRMC’s live vaccine call center at (417) 448-2120 or online at nrmchealth.com/covid19-vaccine.
As NRMC and the Vernon County Health Department receive shipments of vaccines in the coming months, the notification list will be used to schedule those interested in taking it.
