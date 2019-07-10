The Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair, the second of two major agriculture fairs in Cedar County, is underway and kicks into high gear now through Friday, July 12, at 3390 E. 380 Rd., El Dorado Springs.
About three weeks after the Cedar County Youth Fair in Stockton wound down, area youth ages 8-21 once again are showing their livestock, arts and crafts and science projects in hopes in winning a coveted blue ribbon.
Competition began last weekend with archery and marksmanship events. Non-livestock judging, a dog show and the fair royalty coronation took place Tuesday, July 9.
The fair closes at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, with the traditional livestock auction.
Results from the fair will appear in next week’s issue of the Republican.
Wednesday, July 10
9:15 a.m. Horse show. Classes include showmanship, horsemanship, reining, trail, English equitation, English pleasure, ranch riding, flag race, barrel race and pole bending.
4-7 p.m. Weigh-in steers, market heifers, market lambs, swine and market goats.
5-8 p.m. Check-in for all livestock exhibits except dairy cattle.
7 p.m. Exhibitors meeting in show arena.
Thursday, July 11
8-10 a.m. Poultry show. Classes include exotic breeds, broiler market birds, hens or pullets, breeder pen, capon, bantam, duck, goose, pigeon, poultry science exhibit, turkey, eggs and showmanship.
Rabbit show, following poultry show. Classes include showmanship, mature buck and doe, three-month-old buck and doe, doe and litter, and market rabbits.
10 a.m. Livestock judging contest. Open to Cedar and St. Clair County youth in FFA or 4-H. Senior class is age 14 and older, junior class is age 8-13.
2 p.m. Beef breeding stock show. Breeds include Angus, Polled Hereford, Shorthorn, Charolais, Brangus, Santa Gertrudis, Simmental, Limousin, Chianina, Maine Anjou, Gelbvieh, Belgium Blue, Red Angus, mixed and other purebred.
5 p.m. Exotic animal show.
Youth pet show. Open to exhibitors ages 5-7.
Bucket calf show. Open to exhibitors age 8-12; calf must be managed by exhibitor from two weeks of age.
5:30 p.m. Market animal show.
Sheep breeds include Corriedale, Hampshire, Columbia, Dorset, Polypay, Suffolk, Rambouillet, Shropshire, Wether Dam, crossbred and other purebred.
Boer goats and dairy goats include French Alpine, Nubian, Saanen, Toggenburg, LaMancha, mixed and other purebred.
Dairy breeds include Jersey, Holstein, Guernsey, Milk Shorthorn, Brown Swiss, crossbred and other purebred.
Showmanship will follow last market class in each species.
Friday, July 12
8:30 a.m. Swine breeding show. Breeds include Duroc, Hampshire, Spotted, Poland, Yorkshire, Hot bellied pig, crossbred and other purebred.
8:45 a.m. Sheep breeding show, sheep showmanship; goat breeding show, goat showmanship; and dairy cattle show, dairy cattle showmanship.
1 p.m. FFA pedal tractor pull.
6:15 p.m. Royalty and specialty awards.
7 p.m. Livestock auction.
