Tornado strikes Fair Play, leaves devastation in its wake
At approximately 20 minutes before 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, one Fair Play family felt mother nature’s wrath and a level of devastation few can ever relate to.
The Chance family has lived off of Mo. 123 for years and has called Fair Play home for decades.
Minutes earlier, Melanie Chance, who works in Stockton at the Cedar County Republican as the office’s marketing consultant, spoke to her husband Jesse via cell phone and told him to take cover along with their five-year-old son at a nearby storm shelter adjacent their property.
Cell phones alerted, weather radios squawked and storm warnings were issued just moments before a tornado touched down northeast of the intersection of Mo. 32 and Mo. 123 in rural Polk County.
Minutes later, their world changed forever.
Chance’s husband emerged from the shelter and returned home to find a path of destruction and demolition where his family’s house had been just minutes earlier.
Pausing for a moment to take stock of reality, all three of the Chance children were fine — two were at school and the youngest weathered the storm out safely with his father.
Neighbors, fellow parishioners, immediate family and co-workers rushed to the scene moments after imminent danger had subsided.
Those arriving immediately spent time walking, talking, helping to hold umbrellas — offering whatever support one can in such a deflating and surreal moment — and began to pick through the rubble what had been a happy, loving home just an hour before.
During early efforts, two of the Chance family’s pets — a dog and a cat — were located alive; the remaining dog was located early in the evening, also unharmed.
Dunnegan Rural Fire Department responded to the site to provide assistance where two homes had stood just an hour before after storm warnings had passed.
Missouri State Highway Patrol cleared the immediate area of any urgent threats or hazards and Missouri Department of Transportation workers sought to clear debris and reopen Hwy. 123 during intermittent lighting and continued heavy rainfall.
Fundraising efforts for those who were affected by Friday’s tornadic events can be found online via Facebook and the Fair Play R-II School District has setup a fundraiser for the Chance family.
Local donations also can be dropped off at the CCR office located at 26 Public Square, Stockton or mailed to CCR at P.O. Box 1018, Stockton.
For additional information regarding severe storm safety procedures, visit https://www.weather.gov/bmx/sps_svrsafetyrules for standardized instructions on how to mitigate loss and take cover during inclement and dangerous weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.