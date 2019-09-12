A recent inspection of the Cedar County Route AA bridge over South Turkey Fork Creek northeast of Stockton revealed deteriorating conditions prompting an immediate need to place weight limits on the bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
All vehicles will be limited to 20 tons.
The legal maximum weight limit for vehicles in Missouri is 40 tons.
The bridge was built in 1961 and carries approximately 230 vehicles a day.
MoDOT is considering options for rehabilitating or replacing the bridge in the next few years.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at (417) 895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.
