50 years ago, July 10, 1969
The Stockton Board of Aldermen met last Tuesday night in a special session to grant permission to John Ewalt, owner of the tract known as the Edgar Hembree property, to construct a camper or travel trailer park on the northeast part of the tract.
Cedar County representatives at the West Central Missouri 4-H Citizenship Workshop in Jefferson City, pictured from left, are Ladine Vittetoe, leader of Hazel Dell 4-H Club, and Gary and Gene Walden, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Walden. Delegates made tours, talked with government officials, had assemblies and participated in other events to increase their knowledge about state government and citizenship.
The Cedar County Coon Hunters Association will have their second annual buddy hunt on Saturday, Aug. 2. Entries close at 9 p.m. Hunters will meet at the city park in Stockton.
25 years ago, July 13, 1994
Clifford the Big Red Dog visited more than 100 children to get them interested in summer reading during a book fair Wednesday-Saturday, July 6-9, at the Stockton library. Stockton’s Parent-Teacher Organization donated approximately $240 to the library.
The Stockton Board of Aldermen approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Missouri Telephone Co./Alltel to provide cable service for the next 16 years during the Monday, July 11, meeting. Among the contract conditions, the company will provide upgraded services for Stockton similar to services available for Bolivar.
Missouri Telephone customers now should begin dialing the area code on all long-distance calls, whether calling in-state or out of state. The dialing change is the result of a new area code plan which is being implemented nationwide.
A golf tournament set for Thursday, July 14, at the El Dorado Springs Municipal Golf Course will benefit the Cedar County American Cancer Society.
10 years ago, July 8, 2009
In a move to bring greater accountability and efficiency to Missouri’s license offices, the management contracts for six local license offices, including Stockton’s, will be awarded through a competitive bidding process championed by Gov. Jay Nixon.
In a relatively short meeting Tuesday, June 30, the El Dorado Springs R-II school board adopted a new budget for the 2009-10 school year. Roger Barnes, school superintendent submitted the budget with total revenue of $11,157,326.05 and expenditures of $11,402,379.08. Barnes told the board enrollment is expected by 1,310 students, down 50 from last year.
The American Legion Post 233 Eagles baseball team took second place at the Nevada Champion Wood Bat Tournament June 26-28, and third place at the Kickapoo/Willard Tournament June 21-23. The team is made up of players from Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
