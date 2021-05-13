The Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee is asking for the community’s financial support on Saturday morning, May 15. Fundraising has been going well, but more money is needed for construction of the park.
Committee members will be on Stockton’s square and Wood’s Supermarket to collect donations. Small American flags will be handed out to anybody who makes a contribution. This is a way to say thank you to the community and to celebrate Armed Forces Day, which occurs annually on May 15.
The committee members are working hard to raise money for construction costs. Planning and work efforts were temporarily on hold due to the pandemic. Since the committee can now continue their work, more information about the Veteran’s Memorial Park will be forthcoming soon.
