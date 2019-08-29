The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play its final concerts for the summer of 2019 this weekend. We will play a military concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, then we will play songs selected by the band members at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. I will visit with audience members to let them choose a song or two.
We play our final concert of the summer at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, with traditional songs for our closing program. We hope the weather is cooler like last weekend, so it is easy to be outside and more fun to come listen to your band. We'll see you at the bandstand.
Friday, Aug. 30, playlist, Military Night: “Aces of the Air,” “Ballad of the Green Berets,” “Anchors Aweigh,” “Over There,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “American Patrol,” “Stars and Stripes,” “America the Beautiful,” “Gallant Marines,” “Flying Cadets,” “Wings of the Army,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Saturday, Aug. 31, playlist: Director choice, Percussion choice, Tuba choice, Horn choice, Baritone choice, Trombone choice, Trumpet choice, Audience choice, Tenor saxophone choice, Saxophone choice, Clarinet choice, Flute choice and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, Sept. 1, playlist: “The Band Played On,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Trumpeter’s Lullaby,” “Holy City,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs,” “Salute to Victor Herbert,” “Amazing Grace,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ave Maria,” “Missouri Waltz,” “Now is the Hour,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
