To complete work on bridge project/road straightening
Missouri Route 32 approximately four miles west of Stockton will CLOSE for up to two weeks starting Thursday, Nov. 7, to allow contractor crews to connect the roadway to a newly straightened section of Mo. 32 which includes a new bridge over Cedar Creek, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Drivers are urged to use Mo. 39 and Cedar County Route K to get around the closing.
Contractor crews will build the new connecting pavement from existing Route 32 to new sections of straightened pavement on either side of the new Cedar Creek bridge.
The closing could last until late November.
When the roadway reopens Mo. 32, traffic will use the new section of roadway and the new Cedar Creek bridge.
Contractor crews will then remove the existing roadway and the old Cedar Creek bridge. This work will take place AWAY from traffic.
Here’s a look at the project:
- Replace existing Cedar Creek bridge with new wider, longer structure
- New bridge is 32 feet wide and 300 feet long, 12 feet wider and 12 feet longer than current bridge
- New bridge will be built on a newly built section of Mo. 32, eliminating four sharp curves approaching the bridge
- Prime contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, Columbia
- Total estimated project cost: $3.8 million
- Completion: December 2019
- Project website
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
