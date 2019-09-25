With the hanging of the official banner over Stockton’s North St., area residents get excited and share in the collective anticipation for the 59th annual Black Walnut Festival, sponsored by Stockton Lake Sertoma Club. The annual event sees tens of thousands come and go over a 3-day stretch of fun, food, shopping, entertainment and events which all benefit charitable causes the sponsoring group supports.
