From the newsroom
According to a recent statement from the Cedar County Sheriff's Office released the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27, at least seven new cases of COVID-19 have confirmed in the Cedar County jail facility.
The CCSO recently sent two inmates to the Missouri Department of Corrections who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at their arranged destination. Sheriff James McCrary was notified of this on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Immediately upon notification, McCrary began the process of having all inmates and staff tested — the results of which came back late Wednesday, Aug. 26.
There currently are five inmates (out of 57 total) at the Cedar County jail who have tested positive for COVID-19. McCrary and one other staff member also have tested positive.
The inmates have been quarantined and are receiving all necessary medical care, as well as McCrary and the other staff member, along with the people all cases were in close contact with.
McCrary has been in contact with Cedar County Health Department community services manager Jenean Ehlers and has been working closely with her regarding this matter.
McCrary said he, along with another staff member, likely were infected on a recent work-related trip to another county.
According to the CCSO’s statement, no other inmates are showing signs of illness or COVID-19 symptoms.
Further information will be release by CCSO if and when necessary as the situation develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.