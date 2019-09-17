The Stockton FFA chapter will once again sponsor the annual Black Walnut Festival pie contest.
This competition is open to the public, with no limit on the number of pies entered. The deadline to enter is noon, Wednesday, Sept. 25. Classes are nut pie, fruit/berry pie and other.
Pies must be made by the exhibitor. Each participant must submit freshly baked homemade pie(s) in a 9- or 10-inch disposable pie tin. No store-bought pastry shells or pie fillings are allowed. Pies may be either single or double crust or crumb. No cream pies will be accepted because of the lack of refrigeration and health concerns. Each entry will be recorded, and a number assigned to the contestant and entered in the correct category. The number will be placed on the bottom of the pan. No identifying marks may be made on the pie or the pan. Only the pie committee will know the identity of the baker. Pies will be judged impartially on overall appearance, 30 points; crust, 30 points; filling, 30 points; and creativity, 10 points. Decisions of the judges are final regarding all contest-related matters.
Pies will be judged at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Stockton High School in an agriculture classroom. The pies become the property of the Stockton FFA and slices will be sold through the FFA food stand with the proceeds helping fund the activities of the organization.
Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded for each class. First place is $25, second place $20 and third place $15. A Grand Champion and Reserve Champion will be awarded from the class winners. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the start of the FFA pedal tractor pull.
For more information, contact Jim Phillips at 276-8806, extension 456.
