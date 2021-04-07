Dorothy Marie Papenfuhs, 83, daughter of Roy and Edna (Beuchle) Lanus was born March 1, 1938 in Rolfe, Iowa. Her childhood years were spent in the Rolfe area, where she attended school and graduated from Rolfe High School.
Dorothy married Eugene Papenfuhs on Nov. 23, 1959. She was blessed with four children, Curtis and Leslie, Chisholm, MN, Ronnie and Debbie, Fair Play, a daughter Kay and Eugene of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Robert and Tammie of Stockton.
Dorothy and Eugene lived in Iowa for a good portion of their lives; Swea City, Estherville and continued to follow their farming passion outside Spirit Lake before moving to the Stockton area.
She loved spending time with her family, camping, baking, gardening, card playing, being a church kitchen coordinator, school bus driver and watching the birds. She was a member of the Stockton Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her four children, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren and her beloved cat Fluffy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edna Lanus, husband Eugene, Sister Janice Young, brother George Lanus, several aunts, uncles and friends.
Services to be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 6 in Bland-Brumback Funeral Home with burial in Stockton Cemetery.
