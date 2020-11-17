Delma “Daisy” Moore of Caplinger Mills died Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Bolivar. She was born June 13, 1935, to Fred and Edith (French) Shannon outside of Mountain Grove.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in her childhood and was of the Pentecostal faith. Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents and her older brother, John earl Morgan Shannon.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Moore, of the home; her son, Mark Moore and wife Kim of Harrison, Arkansas; her daughter, Venetia Copeland and husband Jim of Stockton; her granddaughter, Melissa Williams and husband Sean of Bolivar; her great-granddaughter, Atira Guetzkow, of Stockton.
She is survived by four siblings, Richard Shannon of East Peoria, Illinois; Mary Lou Bennett of Wichita, Kansas; Sharon Beilman of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Lewis Shannon of Shawnee, Kansas.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will mourn her passing. Services for Daisy was Saturday, Oct. 31, with burial in the Caplinger Mills cemetery.
