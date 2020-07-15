The Cedar County Health Department has been notified of new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 17 cases, with 7 active cases.
The CCHD received notification on Sunday, July 12, of a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case from the El Dorado Springs area. This case traveled to Oxford, Kansas, on Sunday, July 5, where there are positive cases identified at this time. All contacts in Missouri have been notified and are currently quarantined.
The CCHD was also notified of a COVID-19 case in the Stockton area. This case was already in quarantine and is linked to a confirmed case from another county. Another case was notified from El Dorado Spring.
The CCHD was notified of two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 10. These two cases reside in the same household in the Stockton area. They attended church and lunch Sunday, July 5, at Agape. Officials at Agape have been notified, as well as contacts.
The Board of Directors of Cedar County Memorial Hospital/Cedar County Health Department passed a resolution on Thursday, July 9, declaring the need for face coverings in any indoor public place or large outdoor event in Cedar County where physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be respected.
The CCHD continues to remind the public to wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and hot water, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing space, and wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when in an indoor public place or a large outdoor event where physical social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be respected. Please stay home if you are ill and stay away from ill persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.