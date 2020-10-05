The Cedar County Democratic Committee will be having Yinka Faleti, a Democratic candidate for the Secretary of State in Missouri, as their virtual guest speaker at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the headquarters, located at the 18 Public Square, Stockton.
The meeting is open to the public. Social distancing will be observed, and masks should be worn.
For more information, call CCDC secretary Darrell Martin at (417) 296-3754.
