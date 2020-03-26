The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Woods Supermarket, is offering grocery pickup and delivery to elderly, disabled persons, veterans or anyone who has an elevated health risk anywhere in Cedar County.
People wanting to utilize this service can call the CCSO at 276-5133, or you may call the sheriff directly at 276-8466.
There are two options available:
•Grocery orders from Woods Supermarket can be placed online — if you do not have an account, you can create one free of charge.
•For those unable to order online, you can call Woods Supermarket and place a credit card order by phone. Ask to speak to a manager to place an order. If you do not have a credit card, call the sheriff directly and he or his departmental staff will determine how to get an order placed.
When recipients are notified an order is ready, call the CCSO and a deputy or volunteer will pick it up, then deliver to the order’s specific location. Orders can be left on a porch it or a safely-arranged location if any recipients do not wish to be directly contacted.
The person making the delivery will be required to have their temperature checked at the CCSO and complete the screening process for symptoms before picking up your order.
This service will be available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
If there is an emergency need, area residents can call the CCSO 24/7 and departmental staff will assist in any way possible.
