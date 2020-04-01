Cedar County Health Department received notification of the first COVID-19 positive test result in Cedar County Saturday, March 28. Citizens Memorial Hospital reported to Cedar County Health Department one of its employees, who works in Bolivar but resides in Stockton, Cedar County, had tested positive. CMH said the individual has been in quarantine since the test was performed Thursday, March 19. Reports of two more positives also were received Saturday. All positive-tested individuals have been contacted by their doctors and the county health department. An investigation has been completed and contact has been made to people who may have been affected.
Because of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, any positive-tested patient name or identifying information will not be released. HIPAA is a U.S. law designed to provide privacy standards to protect patients' medical records and other health information provided to health plans, doctors, hospitals and other health care providers.
Cedar County Emergency Management Director Arlo Rupke said many citizens have expressed their concern with how many people have been tested, tested positive or have tests pending.
“Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has advised emergency management and its county to report only positive results, as they are doing,” Rupke said. “To post other numbers would, one, be inaccurate because our county health department is not receiving those numbers and two, may cause more concern than necessary. Our job is to inform our citizens but we must be accurate. Wrong information does no one any good. Rumors can be more harmful in these situations. Unfortunately it is hard to stop them, but CCOEM does not want to be a contributing factor with inaccuracies.”
According to Jenean Ehlers, Registered Nurse, Cedar County Health Department community services manager, reporting is erratic.
“Medical providers have always been mandated to report suspected communicable disease cases at the first knowledge or suspicion of the illness to the County Health Department where the person resides,” Ehlers said. “Prior to COVID-19, this was not being done consistently. It would fall to the health department, when they received the positive results from the State Public Health lab (who received the report from a private lab required to report to the state), to then contact the provider’s office for the information needed to investigate each case. Initially, results came from the state on COVID-19 because they were the only lab testing the samples submitted. Once the private labs (Quest and LabCorp) were testing samples provided by private physicians/hospitals, they haven’t been reporting the results to the State for dissemination to the County Health Department. This is why we don’t know how many have been tested or ordered to quarantine. Not all [of those medical providers] obtaining specimens are reporting and we can’t force them to this. Nothing is happening in a coordinated manner.”
At the beginning of the virus outbreak, testing at the labs was taking 1-7 days. As the outbreak rapidly expands nationwide, it is now taking anywhere from 7-14 days for results.
Ehlers said Polk County is only disseminating numbers from Citizens Memorial Hospital and so far, she has not received any information from Mercy and Cox health systems, respectively.
“All agencies are overwhelmed by the numbers of cases which in turn is slowing down the process of notification,” Rupke added.
“We can only repeat — the best tips for self-care still are social distancing, proper hand washing and staying home,” Rupke said. “Be hyper-vigilant. If you have any symptoms or suspected symptoms such as cough, fever or respiratory issues, call your medical provider, immediately. The places positive-tested individuals have been to and contacts they were around could be in the hundreds. Stay home as much as possible and avoid close contact with others.”
For social distancing directives go to: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/social-distancing-order.pdf
Courthouse closed
The Cedar County Commissioners passed an order Monday, March 30, to immediately close Cedar County Courthouse to public access due to the impact of COVID-19 virus. Phone numbers of offices and office holders are posted on the courthouse doors. General phone number for the courthouse is 276-6700.
Rumors are not helpful
Rupke said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has posted a page helping the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to coronavirus pandemic.
Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis. Do your part to the stop the spread of misinformation by doing three easy things — do not believe the rumors, do not pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response by visiting https://www.fema.gov/Coronavirus-Rumor-Control.
Note: Emergency Management Officer Arlo Rupke and Public Information Officer Becky Groff are responsible for the release of all information regarding the Cedar County COVID-19 emergency event. If you have any questions regarding this event, direct them to cedarcountycovid.19@gmail.com. Answers will be sought and a response returned, but it may not be immediate.
Media can contact the public information officer at cedarcountyPIO@gmail.com
