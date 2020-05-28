With less than a week before the upcoming election, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, has dodged transparent communication with the general public as it greatly improved its balance sheet courtesy of the federal government and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In avoiding adherence to years of established communication precedent — and repeated requests from CCR staff — this information was not provided to CCR by our weekly press deadline for the Wednesday, May 27, issue.
The Cedar County Republican has learned — via a Freedom of Information Act request filed by local attorney Peter Lee, Stockton — the hospital received an initial payment of $307,000 in April, followed by a $3,300,000 payment for the month of May.
Additionally, CCMH is participating in the Payment Protection Program; however, no specific dollar amount, timeframe and/or benefit payout structure for this assistance program was defined in the hospital’s most recent board meeting minutes, which were not provided to CCR despite numerous requests last week.
Editor’s note: The CCR was intentionally left out of initial communications with CCMH regarding this matter and an editorial piece conveying the complete set of circumstances will follow in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.