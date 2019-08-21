“Welcome to the Jungle” will be the theme during the 59th Stockton Black Walnut Festival Parade, according to Stockton Lake Sertoma Club president Chelsi Haun.
The parade theme highlighted the announcement of the 2019 BWF schedule during a forum Wednesday, Aug. 14, in downtown Stockton. Haun said most of the entertainment lineup was still being worked out, but the traditional contests for the annual gathering had dates and times nailed down.
Opening ceremonies will be sometime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The terrapin race will run at 5 p.m. The FFA kiddie tractor pull contest follows at about 6 p.m., and the karaoke contest is slated for 8 p.m.
Activities for Friday, Sept. 27, begin with the pet parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Ducks Unlimited duck calling contest at 6 p.m. and the benefit nut roll for Tiger Tasters’ backpack program at 7 p.m.
The Evans Drug Nut Run at 8 a.m. kicks off a busy Saturday, Sept. 27. The baby contest is at 9 a.m. Tumbles Gymnastics and Center State Dance Academy perform at 11 a.m. The parade marches up North Street at 2 p.m. with awards to follow. The FFA worker auction is at 5:30 p.m. and the queen contest is at 8 p.m.
Two other contests held during BWF week include the FFA pie contest, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 26, and the Hammons Products black walnut contest, slated for Thursday, Sept. 27.
Hammons Products also will offer guided tours of the plant during the festival. Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 serves breakfast from 6:30-11 a.m. Friday and Saturday in the Stockton Community Building.
Fun Time Carnival provides games and rides for children of all ages. Armbands for all-day riding are expected to offered as well as single tickets.
More information on the Black Walnut Festival will be available in the weeks to come from the Cedar County Republican. Parade entry forms are available now at the CCR office, 26 Public Square, Stockton.
