Billy Warren Langford, 61, Stockton, formerly of Nevada, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Cox South in Springfield.
Warren was born Aug. 28, 1959, in Dadeville, to Billy J. and Minnie M. (Clark) Langford.
He married Patricia Ann Friar on June 16, 1984, in El Dorado Springs.
Warren grew up in Stockton and graduated from Stockton High School in 1977. He attended Missouri State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Metal Technology, and later received a degree in education. He worked at Farm and Home Savings and Loan in Nevada as a computer programmer for 10 years. He was employed by the Nevada School District from 1995-2015 where he taught and coached.
In 2017, he moved to the family farm near Stockton where he raised cattle. Warren served on the Bronaugh School Board for 10 years and currently was attending Riverside Cowboy Church in Nevada.
In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by a son, Shane Langford and wife Chelsay of Milo, and their children, Henry and Amelia; daughter, Jessica Watts and husband Ryan of Nevada, and their children, Aiden, Alden, and Annie; daughter, Vanessa Lemon and husband Aaron of Goodman, and their children, Kenley, Rylan, and Audrey; one sister, Pamela Wesley of Bolivar, ; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada with pastor Roger Beach officiating. Interment followed in Stockton Cemetery. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested in his memory to Riverside Cowboy Church in Nevada c/o Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada.
