Discover More on Route 54 reminds the public of the fifth annual 100-mile yard sale coming up Labor Day weekend, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31. This will cover communities along U.S. 54 from Nevada to Camdenton. We need sellers and bargain hunters to make this event a success. The sellers will be responsible for their own yard sale signs to draw in motorists. With the increased holiday traffic, it’s encouraged other non-profits like fire departments and churches hold rummage sales and fundraisers. Direct questions or suggestions to the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MOHwy54YardSale/ or https://100mileyardsale.wordpress.com.
You can hold a yard sale on your U.S. 54 property, however if you don’t live along the highway you can use a host site. Updates will be posted on Facebook the website.
Area host sites include...
Brenda’s Quilt Stop and More, west of Collins along U.S. 54. Call (417) 876-9997 to register.
El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce parking lot, junction of U.S. 54 and Mo. 32. Seller yard sale fees are waived during these two days.
Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1641 E. Ashland, at U.S. 54, Nevada.
