Amvets Post 116 will be hosting classes for carrying a concealed weapon several times this coming year.
Specific class dates will be determined based on the amount and frequency of responses. When enough reservations are made, class dates will be set accordingly.
The next class is scheduled for 8 a.m., Saturday, July 27.
Roy Weber, a certified National Rifle Association instructor, will be onsite for each class session providing training in handling, firing and storing a weapon, as well as giving in-depth education to students in regard to Missouri gun laws to meet or exceed the requirements for a CCW endorsement as described in 571.111.1, subsection II, RSMo.
Classes are an 8-hour event held at the Amvets Post 116, Stockton, located 4 miles west of the square on Mo. 32.
Classes will be allowed a maximum of 15 students per course and spaces are available on a first come, first served basis.
Lunch is provided for each class and no alcohol will be available to anyone taking the course.
Area residents eligible to participate in CCW training are encouraged to call (417) 296-0735 or visit www.missouriccw.com for additional information or to reserve a space in the next class.
