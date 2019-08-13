The 38th annual Steward reunion was held Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4. The group gathered on Saturday night at the home of Leon and Debee Steward for a carry-in supper and visiting. The group then gathered on Sunday at the Sac Osage Electric Cooperative Community Room for lunch and more visiting. Door prizes were won by W. J. Steward, Leon Steward and Ruby Fast. Nora Giger won the checkerboard and checkers made by Bob Steward.
Those attending were:
El Dorado Springs: Donna and Dwain Steward, Carolyn and Eldon Steward, Lana Sue Jones, Nora Giger, Karen and Jack Pate, Felicia and Johan De Klein, Gregg and Jessica Fast, Pete and Murnie Fast, Delmar Fast, Mike and Missie Steward, Scott and Stephanie Steward, Noah and Mia, Leon and Debee Steward, Bob Steward, Dylan Steward, Ruby Fast and David Benham.
Battlefield: Claude and Anna Mae Steward.
Bolivar: Steven Fast.
Burlington, Kan.: Jim Black and Monica Finlayson.
Joplin: Amanda and Cliff Lewton, Seth, Able and Ruth.
Kincaid, Kan.: Janet and Gordon Stegner.
Lamar: Trevor and Tera Fast.
Nevada: Harold Steward, W. J. and Ann Steward, Patsy and Sinan Ozkal, Leigh Ann Morgan and Gaven and Chuck Dipman.
Sedalia: Blake and Cassandra Gazaway and Alyssa.
Walker: Marsha Barnes and Clayton and Charlotte Arnold.
The 2020 Steward Reunion will be Aug. 1-2, 2020.
