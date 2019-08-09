A workshop called “Five Keys to Retiring Fearlessly,” is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Intermission Café, 106 S. Allison, Greenfield. A complimentary meal is provided.
John Estes, Thrivent regional vice president, will present on ways to prepare for successful retirement. No product will be sold.
To reserve a seat, (888) 243-8225 by Friday, Aug. 9.
