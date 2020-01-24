The monthly pinochle tournament held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Korth Center saw Helen Bybee earn high woman honors with Laura Miller second. Joe Teed was high man with Johnny Ganaway second. Three tables played.
In the pitch event of Wednesday, Jan. 15, Ruth Turner was high woman with Lisa Ross second. Albert DeCleva was high man with James Helt second. Two tables played.
Everyone is invited to participate regardless of age. To reserve a spot, call 276-5306 or 276-5066.
