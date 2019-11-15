The Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 will host a community-wide blood drive noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 803 Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton.
Donors must be 18 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good overall health. A photo identification is required to be eligible and the CBCO recommends eating and being well-hydrated before donating blood.
