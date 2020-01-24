The University of Missouri Extension Council of Cedar County will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Stockton Christian Church activity center, 703 West St.
The evening includes presentations from local 4-H youth and staff, recognizing retiring council members and swearing in newly elected council members.
A catered dinner will be served. Call the Extension Center at 276-3313 by Friday, Jan. 31, to make reservations.
