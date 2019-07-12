The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will sponsor the 34th annual Summer Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Carthage Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison. Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible in southwest Missouri.
Admission is free. For more information, call Brad Potter at (417) 682-4500.
