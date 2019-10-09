Great weather, great food and a great crowd all played a part in the success of the recent 11th annual Cedar County Memorial Hospital fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 26, on the hospital lawn.
This was a record this year with over $15,000 contributed between the Capital campaign, the silent auction, 50/50 raffle and food sales.
The event was well attended and local event-goers enjoyed the evening, especially when REKOIL was kind enough to invite a couple CCMH staffers to the entertainment stage in the form of Dr. Andrew Wyant playing bass guitar and Ginelle Esry on vocals for a couple of songs. CCMH staff and administration collectively shared their appreciation for the event’s turnout as well as individuals and sponsors who made the event possible.
Proceeds of the day’s event will go toward the purchase of a DEXA Bone Density Unit as the hospital works to enhance available services to the community.
