The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will have its holiday soup bazaar and baked goods sale 11 a.m.-1 pm, Friday, Nov. 22, at the El Dorado Christian School gym, 1600 S. Ohio.
Meal tickets are $7 at the door, at the hospital gift shop or from any auxiliary member.
Drawing tickets for the $100 Christmas stocking are $1 each. Outstanding festive baked goods and other goodies and crafts will be for sale.
Enjoyable music is in store from Ron Alumbaugh and Dr. Sam Watts.
Proceeds will be used to purchase hospital equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.