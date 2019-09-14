Two KOPS and 12 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Freewill Baptist Church. Alissa was the best loser for the week. Kathy B. won both the popsicle and lose-to-win contests.
Carol gave the treasurer’s report for the month of August.
Beth had a birthday but was absent from the meeting. We want to wish her a Happy Birthday.
It also was awards night. Sharon was our biggest loser last month. Maddie, Norma and Kathy B. all received 100-point charms.
Maddie handed out sealed envelopes to everyone containing different tips and tricks for weight loss. We couldn’t open them until we left. She said it was a two-week program so we will find out the rest of what we do at the next meeting.
Thought for the week: Every new day is another chance to change.
If you want to come and sit in on a meeting, just see what we are all about or have some questions for us, we meet at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road right behind Sundae’s. Come on in. We can't wait to see you.
