Ducks Unlimited, one of the nation’s largest philanthropic environmental groups, hosted its bi-annual fundraiser 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center, Stockton.
Nearly 100 area wildlife and habitat supporters gathered for a night of food, fun, fellowship and fundraising in support of the Ducks Unlimited cause.
For those unaware or unfamiliar with the operation, DU is a nationwide organization which secures funds and completes hundreds of outdoor projects dedicate to all things waterfowl.
The Stockton installation of DU has worked with area landowners, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Missouri Department of Conservation and numerous other environmental groups to develop eco-friendly duck habitats, marshes and breeding areas throughout the greater Cedar County area.
Guests attending Saturday’s event enjoyed a catered meal, beverages and music throughout the evening.
Area businesses and sponsors donated countless items for the event’s silent auction, several rifles and a shotgun were raffled off, charitable games were held and a number of competitive rounds of bingo were played, which resulted in hundreds of dollars in prizes and merchandise going home with dozens of winning participants — the profits from all the evening’s offerings are directed toward DU’s continued environmental improvements for local avian preservation efforts.
Mike Grady, 40-year DU member and the group’s area chairman, said the event was a genuine success and the local non-profit organization is already looking forward to its next fundraising banquet in March, 2020.
Additional information regarding Ducks Unlimited can be found at www.ducks.org or the group’s Facebook Page.
