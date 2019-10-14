The Cedar County Historical Society met Monday Sept. 30, at the museum in Stockton. Present were president Judy Nichols, vice-president Judith Cain, cecretary Connie Maupin, assistant treasurer Anna Hopkins, Luella Phipps, Sharyl Henry, Ladeana Bough, Joe B. Phillips, Chris Barber, Bob Phillips and visitor Venetia Copeland. The meeting was called to order and members recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The August minutes and the August final treasurer's report were approved along with the museum maintenance fund report. The society was pleased to have 70 members of Christa Price's Stockton third-grade class tour the museum before the Black Walnut Festival. Nichols conducted the tour. Due to shortage of time, Nichols retyped and updated the second edition of the El Dorado Springs Lyceum book, added the school history, more photos and self-published a dozen copies. She also updated and corrected the Jerico Springs Lyceum book with information provided by John Beydler and Charles Skaggs. Black Walnut Festival raffle winners were Bob Phillips, who won the Wonders of Wildlife tickets, and Miriam Williams, who won the quilt. A tour of the Dam is still planed, although the date has been moved to November. No exact day has been set as yet. The tour will be for society members and one guest each. Anyone taking the tour must be able to climb several very steep flights of metal stairs. The society donated enough 1888 jail stones to complete a wall to support the Vietnam War Memorial to be constructed on the west end of Stockton City Park. No further update from the planning committee as to whether they still want the old jail stones. When the late Leon Dwerlkotte was sheriff, there was discussion of the society donating a few stones for a small monument in front of the new county jail in memory of the 1888 jail. The idea is being re-addressed by way of the county court and the present sheriff, James McCrary, is in favor but hasn't had time to check on how many stones would be needed. Treasurer Glenda Pate reports the newsletter will be out shortly. The Shady Hill Club has asked to have their November meeting at the museum which would include lunch and a tour. Society members voted in favor. Bob Phillips gave a short talk about and showed members a photo of Nell Mitchell, who was a traveling Methodist evangelist and held revival meetings in the Stockton area. It was reported former Sheriff Alfred Oldham was saved at one of these revival meetings. Barber donated a vintage sisal rope bottom chair and two dress forms to the museum. He also is loaning the museum a small 1996 Roadmaster tricycle and a cannon ball from Vernon County.
Nichols donated the Wing family “Owl” annual book on the Wing Family of America. Two photos from the Gordon one room school in 1944 and a scrap book from Lawrence County were donated by Cheryl Marcum. Bob Phillips donated yearbooks from Stockton School for the years 1980, 1981, and 1983. The museum will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 19. These will be the last dates the museum will be open until April 2020. It will still be open during monthly meetings from 1-4 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. Admission to the museum is free, however the historical society and museum are not tax funded and operate on donations from the public.
The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 28, at the museum located at 106 W. Davis St., Stockton. Meetings are open to the public and free coffee is provided. The museum is wheelchair accessible. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142. Contact the Society by e-mail at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.