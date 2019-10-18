In a meeting Saturday, Oct. 12, veterans, boosters and ladies auxiliary members discussed declining finances of Amvets Post 116 and possible solutions.
Membership has declined over the last year from more than 100 members to 58. Donnie Ellis, commander of the post, said a bit of a decline is to expected because of an aging membership.
“There have been rumors we are shutting the doors,” Ellis said. “That's just not true, but we are here to discuss some ways of increasing income and reducing expenses to help us weather diminishing funds.”
The group's first effort will be to close Mondays and Tuesdays through the winter months, beginning Monday, Oct. 21. This will reduce payroll of bartenders on days when not many people visit the post.
Ellis said if any veteran members, boosters or auxiliary members have been waiting to pay their yearly dues because of the rumor, they should disregard it and send them in. Date for payment of membership dues was Aug. 31.
Anyone can join
“Anyone can join the club for $30 per year,” Ellis said. “If you are not a veteran, that doesn't mean you can't join to support the organization and veterans — you can be a booster, or ladies can join the ladies auxiliary ($25).”
The post has a dinner each Friday evening usually for $10 and happy hour reduced drink prices until 6 p.m. If it is a special event, like Valentine's Day, the cost could be higher. A 50/50 drawing is held after the meal. Reduced drink prices also are available all day Saturday and Sunday, for members only. The lion share of the proceeds from dinners and drink sales go toward the support of the building with maintenance, heat and cooling, insurance and the like, but with what is left over, if any, the post contributes to veteran help programs, such as Camp Hope.
Membership drive
As with many organizations, Amvets Post 116 is looking for new members and veterans to serve on the board. At least four current board members will step down in May. With that in mind, the post will host a free dinner at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, to include hot dogs, side dishes and dessert.
It would be a good time to come out to see for yourself just what Amvets Post 116 has to offer. Games such as shuffleboard, pool, scratcher tickets, keno and lottery tickets and machines are available to play. A shuffleboard group plays Wednesday evenings, for anyone interested.
The facility is available to rent for private parties. Smoking is allowed, except during dinner nights from 5-8 p.m.
For more information, call Marilyn Ellis at (417) 276-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.