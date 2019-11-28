More than $1,600 was collected for the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance during the group’s annual community Thanksgiving service Sunday, Nov. 24, at the First Southern Baptist Church. The offering will be used for programs to help those in need in the Stockton area.
Special performances were offered by the Stockton United Methodist Choir and the Stockton Middle School Choir, directed by Sherice Norman.
