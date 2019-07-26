Stockton Presbyterian Church will serve tasty ribs, salads and desserts during Fourth Friday dinner, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at 13900 E. Mo. 32, Stockton. The dinner is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, call the church at 276-5331 or Pastor Dale Hill at (570) 847-0042.
