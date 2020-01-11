The youth of St. Andrew Lutheran Church are collecting aluminum cans and UPC labels from Best Choice products as fundraisers for the church’s youth program.
Cans may be donated at the southwest corner of the church parking lot at 15080 S. Mo. 39. The cans should be secured in a kitchen-size or larger plastic bag and placed in the plastic containers provided.
Best Choice labels may be donated in the box above the mailboxes.
For more information, contact the church at 276-3511 or (417) 840-1610.
