Herriman Camp celebrates 92 years

Herriman Chapel Camp will celebrate its 92nd year of camping with an old-fashioned gospel sing at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the camp located on Mo. 39 in Cedar Springs, 1.5 miles south of U.S. 54. The Camp Reunion Singers, directed by Marla Cook, will lead the music. Troy Keaton, senior pastor at East Lake Community Church, Roanoke, Virginia, brings the evening message.
Victory Camp for ages 3-12 begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29 and continues through Friday, Aug. 2. The theme for the week is Kingdom of Truth. Youth evangelist Matt Lee will teach on what it means for be on fire for God.
For more information, call (417) 667-1741.
