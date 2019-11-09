Faith Baptist Church had its charter service Sunday, Oct. 27. This is when people who want to be charter members of the church sign the charter. It was an exciting service with a great attendance of both regular attendees and visitors.
Pastor Joe Grande preached a message from Acts chapter 2 on the subject "What is a Church Member?" After the message, 79 people signed the charter to say they wanted to be members of Faith Baptist Church. The charter will be open for the next two weeks for those who were not able to attend the service. What a wonderful day to kick off the membership.
